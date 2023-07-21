DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 9,157 Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $54.64 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $210.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

