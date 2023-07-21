DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 268,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

