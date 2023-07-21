DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.89%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

