DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

