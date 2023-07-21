DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Virginia National Bankshares were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 14.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Virginia National Bankshares news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar purchased 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 214,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,969.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Virginia National Bankshares news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar purchased 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 214,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,969.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Virginia R. Bayes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at $515,667.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,981 shares of company stock valued at $152,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $171.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.23. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $41.74.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

