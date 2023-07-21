DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

