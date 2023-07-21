DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $249.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $251.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

