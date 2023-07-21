DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $344,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,393 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.54.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Performance

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $301.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

