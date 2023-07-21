DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $357,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BCS decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

