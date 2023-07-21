DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $232.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.38. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

