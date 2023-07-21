DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $395,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,598 shares of company stock worth $4,000,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.3 %

FTNT stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.