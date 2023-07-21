DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FLNG opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.92. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

