DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $118.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

