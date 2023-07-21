DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $455,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $45,832,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

DTM opened at $52.21 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

