DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $413,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

