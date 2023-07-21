DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $453,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

