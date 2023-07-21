DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,797,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,472,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,767,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,759,000 after purchasing an additional 224,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $149.64 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

