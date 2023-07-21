DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

