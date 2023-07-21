DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.37 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

