DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 11,500 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 111.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

