DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 119 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
McKesson Stock Up 1.9 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.