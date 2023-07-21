DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 119 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $418.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $322.84 and a 52 week high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

