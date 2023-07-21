DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.15.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

