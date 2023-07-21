DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 728 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $95.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

