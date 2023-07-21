DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 817 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

