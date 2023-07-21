DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in Matthews International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Matthews International by 143.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATW opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $479.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on MATW. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

