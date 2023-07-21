DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 734 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $506.10 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $533.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

