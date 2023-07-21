DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.4 %

Masco stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

