DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

AJG stock opened at $218.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $166.56 and a 12-month high of $220.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average is $200.49.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.