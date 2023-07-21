DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 10.15%.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

