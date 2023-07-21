DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $12,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

