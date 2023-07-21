DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 140 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

