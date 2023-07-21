DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 145,564 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,564 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.