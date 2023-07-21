DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 285 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

