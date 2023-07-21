DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 452 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

