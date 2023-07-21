DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,021 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 103,322 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,017,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,137,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,017,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,137,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,701,928 shares of company stock worth $111,371,687. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

APO opened at $81.58 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

