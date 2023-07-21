DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 62 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,133.56.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,094.17 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,291.63 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,073.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,803.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.