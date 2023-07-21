DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $338,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,938,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.