DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $343,000 Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,708,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $141.75 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

