DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:EFV opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

