David S. Hendrickson Sells 28,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) insider David S. Hendrickson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

