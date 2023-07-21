Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $296,000.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.28.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,992,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
