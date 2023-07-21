Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 6.1 %

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

