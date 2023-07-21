Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $241.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $269.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $269.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

