Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $44.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

