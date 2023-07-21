Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $930.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.