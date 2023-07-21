Diversified LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,662,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $481,594,000 after buying an additional 453,212 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

