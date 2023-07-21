Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 113,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

