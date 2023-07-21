Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

