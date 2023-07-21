Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $114,497,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,674,000 after buying an additional 2,983,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after buying an additional 2,388,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.3 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

DEI stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.