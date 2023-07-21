DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

